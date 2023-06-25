Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.50.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $746.11 on Friday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $792.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.