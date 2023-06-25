Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $20.27 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

