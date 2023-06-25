Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.62. The stock has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

