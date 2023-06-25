Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

EVTZF stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

