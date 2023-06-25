Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Reiterates Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their reiterates rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

