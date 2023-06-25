Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

EXAS stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $569,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $456,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

