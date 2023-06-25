Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

FPI stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 226,151 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 614,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

