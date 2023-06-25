Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSLY. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,053.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fastly by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fastly by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.