Financial Comparison: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) versus Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) and Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Geron has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 1 4 0 2.80 Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Geron and Theseus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Geron currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.60%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Geron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geron and Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $494,000.00 3,254.46 -$141.90 million ($0.34) -9.29 Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.37) -6.95

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -30,349.19% -91.38% -55.21% Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.29% -23.11%

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. Geron Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

