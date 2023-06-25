Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $733.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.22. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.50.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

