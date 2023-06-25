First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

