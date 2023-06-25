First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average is $185.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.13 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.