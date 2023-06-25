First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after buying an additional 2,532,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after buying an additional 1,656,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

