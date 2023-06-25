FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Head-To-Head Review

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and FirstGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00

FirstGroup has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,921.98%. Given FirstGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstGroup is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.20 $869.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and FirstGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FirstGroup beats Davide Campari-Milano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About FirstGroup

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.