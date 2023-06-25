Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.49 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiserv stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 280.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

