Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 312 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $524.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

