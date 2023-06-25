Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Critical Contrast

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flex and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 2.61% 18.83% 4.20% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Flex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Tempo Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Flex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flex and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Flex presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 679.22%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Flex.

Risk and Volatility

Flex has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flex and Tempo Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $30.35 billion 0.39 $793.00 million $1.71 15.43 Tempo Automation $10.93 million 0.96 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Summary

Flex beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

