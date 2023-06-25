Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 106,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 69.8% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

