Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

