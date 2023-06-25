Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38.
Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Friedman Industries from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.