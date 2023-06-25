Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

