Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) versus Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) Critical Contrast

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) and Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Aceragen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals -10,176.33% -49.39% -38.64% Aceragen N/A -117.43% -35.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Aceragen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.46 million 196.36 -$87.61 million ($1.99) -2.26 Aceragen $4.86 million 2.72 -$23.36 million ($5.44) -0.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aceragen has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aceragen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.6% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Aceragen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Aceragen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Aceragen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 117.15%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aceragen.

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Aceragen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it develops FPI-1966 for the treatment of multiple cancers, including colorectal, ovarian, bladder, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Aceragen

Aceragen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease. Aceragen, Inc. has a collaboration and option agreement with Scriptr Global, Inc. to identify, research, and develop gene therapy candidates for the treatment, palliation, diagnosis, or prevention of myotonic dystrophy type 1 and Friedreich's Ataxia. The company was formerly known as Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Aceragen, Inc. in January 2023. Aceragen, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

