Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

