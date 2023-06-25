Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.67.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Get a free research report on Gaia from StockNews.com
