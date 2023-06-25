General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GD opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

