Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

