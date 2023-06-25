Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.63. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2,483,377 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,805,254 shares in the company, valued at $16,980,462.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,010 shares of company stock worth $1,450,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.