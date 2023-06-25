GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Loop Capital

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Shares of GMS opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. GMS has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares in the company, valued at $395,446,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

