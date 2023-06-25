GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $76.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. GMS has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares in the company, valued at $315,270,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock worth $71,920,348 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

