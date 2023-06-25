Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.