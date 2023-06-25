Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Haemonetics has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

