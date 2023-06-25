HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

