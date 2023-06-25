HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $194.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

