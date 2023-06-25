HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

