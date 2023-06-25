HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $295.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $296.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.56.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

