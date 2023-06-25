Head-To-Head Analysis: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDW Media presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.30%. Given IDW Media’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDW Media is more favorable than IDW Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDW Media and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $30.84 million 0.24 -$750,000.00 ($0.35) -1.56 IDW Media $36.09 million 0.21 -$750,000.00 ($0.33) -1.66

IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDW Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -15.19% -21.82% -17.34% IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15%

Summary

IDW Media beats IDW Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About IDW Media

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

