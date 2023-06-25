Head to Head Analysis: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $76.05 million 14.63 -$231.58 million ($1.08) -10.11 New York Mortgage Trust $113.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

55.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MFA Financial and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -14.93% -3.08% -0.67% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.45, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. MFA Financial pays out -129.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MFA Financial beats New York Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

