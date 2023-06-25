Head-To-Head Comparison: GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) versus Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) and Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and Enviva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenFirst Forest Products 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enviva 1 2 1 1 2.40

GreenFirst Forest Products presently has a consensus price target of C$1.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.66%. Enviva has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 227.03%. Given Enviva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enviva is more favorable than GreenFirst Forest Products.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenFirst Forest Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enviva $1.13 billion 0.63 -$168.31 million ($3.64) -2.91

This table compares GreenFirst Forest Products and Enviva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GreenFirst Forest Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviva.

Profitability

This table compares GreenFirst Forest Products and Enviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenFirst Forest Products N/A N/A N/A Enviva -21.22% -61.64% -8.05%

Summary

Enviva beats GreenFirst Forest Products on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

(Get Rating)

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc. produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc. in December 2021. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.