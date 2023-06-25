Head to Head Contrast: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) and The Competition

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Auto & Truck Dealerships” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Auto & Truck Dealerships” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Auto & Truck Dealerships” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -5.67% 3.10% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -139.53 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $3.43 billion $44.47 million 384.97

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 34 307 716 2 2.65

As a group, “Auto & Truck Dealerships” companies have a potential upside of 145.50%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group competitors beat SunCar Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The Insurance Intermediation Business segment provides traditional auto insurance renewal services and new energy vehicles insurance services. The Automotive After-Sales Business provides after-sales services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types. The Technology Business segment provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. SunCar Technology Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, China.

