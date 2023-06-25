Head-To-Head Review: Tecsys (TCYSF) versus Its Peers

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) is one of 288 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tecsys to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tecsys and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tecsys N/A N/A 117.35 Tecsys Competitors $815.74 million -$86.64 million 510.77

Tecsys’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tecsys. Tecsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecsys N/A N/A N/A Tecsys Competitors -30.22% -115.03% -5.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tecsys and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tecsys and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecsys Competitors 498 2494 5553 78 2.60

Tecsys currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.21%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Tecsys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tecsys is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Tecsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tecsys pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tecsys pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 57.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. The company primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. Tecsys Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

