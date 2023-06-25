Head-To-Head Survey: Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.66 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -15.63 Olaplex $631.87 million 3.58 $244.07 million $0.30 11.53

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Olaplex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olaplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nanophase Technologies and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 3 6 6 0 2.20

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $7.66, indicating a potential upside of 121.41%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51% Olaplex 32.14% 33.05% 14.74%

Summary

Olaplex beats Nanophase Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

