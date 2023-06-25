Head-To-Head Survey: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) versus Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Nanophase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $631.87 million 3.58 $244.07 million $0.30 11.53 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.66 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -15.63

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olaplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

91.6% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Olaplex has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olaplex and Nanophase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 3 6 6 0 2.20 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $7.66, suggesting a potential upside of 121.41%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 32.14% 33.05% 14.74% Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51%

Summary

Olaplex beats Nanophase Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.