Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 502,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,429,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,224,000 after buying an additional 147,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.