Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for about 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,852,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

