Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.