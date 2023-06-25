Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Black Hills worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

