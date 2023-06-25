Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,700 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance
Shares of RS opened at $258.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day moving average of $235.64.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
See Also
