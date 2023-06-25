Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,876,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,426,000 after buying an additional 62,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

