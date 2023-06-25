Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Heska has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heska by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heska by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heska by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

