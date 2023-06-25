HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Head to Head Contrast

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) and HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Allegion has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighCom Global Security has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Allegion alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegion and HighCom Global Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $3.47 billion 2.93 $458.00 million $5.53 20.89 HighCom Global Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than HighCom Global Security.

91.9% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Allegion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegion and HighCom Global Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 1 3 5 0 2.44 HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegion presently has a consensus price target of $120.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Allegion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than HighCom Global Security.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and HighCom Global Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 14.07% 61.34% 13.91% HighCom Global Security N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allegion beats HighCom Global Security on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, on-line and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About HighCom Global Security

(Get Rating)

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.