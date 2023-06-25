Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,527,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

